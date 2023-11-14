Advertise
David Letterman to raffle off ‘Late Show’ marquee

FILE - David Letterman arrives at the premiere of "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With...
FILE - David Letterman arrives at the premiere of "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman" on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - Have you ever dreamed of owning a piece of television history?

Legendary late-night host David Letterman is offering regular folks a chance to own the original marquee sign from his talk show.

David Letterman is raffling off the "Late Show" marquee.
David Letterman is raffling off the "Late Show" marquee.(CNN Newsource)

The show aired from 1993 to 2013. This year marks the show’s 30th anniversary.

You can enter the sweepstakes by donating $10 or more at GiveawayDave.com through the end of the year. The donation benefits Habitat for Humanity, an organization Letterman has supported since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The winner will also fly out to New York City to be a guest on the Barbara Gaines show, which airs on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

