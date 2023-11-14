Aaron’s Aces: Deandra Young
Delhi Charter running back finished regular season as state’s 14th leading rusher
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Delhi Charter running back Deandra Young rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators first round playoff win over Slaughter Community Charter. Young finished the regular season as the fourteenth leader rushing in Louisiana with 1,539 yards, 9.68 yards per carry and ten touchdowns.
