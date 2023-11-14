Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says

Sheriff Willie Skeens says both men were walking when they accidentally shot and killed themselves.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two hunters are dead after two separate incidents in Kentucky over the weekend.

WKYT reports 77-year-old Russell Stillwell, from Indiana, was killed in the first incident Saturday in the Buckeye community in Garrard County.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle, Jr., from Garrard County, was killed in an incident in the northern part of the country.

Garrard County Sheriff Willie Skeens said both men accidentally shot and killed themselves while walking.

Skeens also said he has never seen anything like this in his 30 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WKYT va Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
Fatal crash generic
Union Parish crash claims the life of West Monroe man
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Limited Rain Chances Tuesday, Pleasant into Weekend
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Ruston mayor addresses Louisiana Tech stabbings during press conference

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect the relief...
Biden hails ‘new era’ of ties between US and Indonesia
Kendale Liles
West Monroe man stabs friend after dispute over toilet paper
A group of House Democrats renewed their calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East