West Monroe High School names Kevin Davis head football coach

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe High School Coach Kevin Davis was named the official head coach of the school’s football program, effective immediately, according to WMHS Principal Dan Lane.

WMHS said Davis has 40 years of coaching experience, nine of which were spent as a head coach.

