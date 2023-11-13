Two Penny Missions hosts 12th annual food drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two Penny Missions is hosting its 12th annual food drive for the holiday. During the holidays the need for food can be more pronounced, but with the community’s help, they can contribute to fighting against food insecurity within Ouachita Parish.

The food is from November 13th until Friday, November 17th.

Brett Bennett with Two Penny Missions said this time of year is important to remember those less fortunate.

“This time of year reminds us that God has blessed us, we have extra, we have things we can provide to people who don’t have as much as we do. It’s a really good time of the year to remember that other people also matter. So we can collect this food, and hopefully ease the burden of some of our neighbors in our parish,” said Bennett.

Two Penny Missions is not only distributing food throughout the Ouachita Parish community, but they are also partnering with the Boys and Girls Club and Grace Place Ministries.

Some food items you can donate are canned soups, vegetables, stews, canned meats, fruits, ravioli, spaghetti, chili, cereals, pasta, rice, plastic pasta sauce, macaroni, ramen noodles, and boxed breakfast bars.

You can drop off Donations at Claiborne Christian School on Laird Street in West Monroe, The Assembly at West Monroe on Blanchard Street in West Monroe, and Anchor’s Way.

For more information on how to contribute to Two Penny Missions, head to their website.

