Several Ouachita Parish Schools improve in performance scores

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Schools have seen an improvement in performance scores for the seventh consecutive year. The scores were sent out on Nov. 13 by the Louisiana Department of Education.

13 schools improved in their overall scores including Drew Elementary which improved by 11.9 points, Lakeshore Elementary which improved by 6.2 points, and Robinson Elementary which improved by 15.5 points.

Robinson Elementary also ranked third in the state for “Most Improved K-8 Schools” by the LDOE.

The 13 schools that showed improvement are Boley Elementary, Claiborne Elementary, Drew Elementary, George Welch Elementary, Highland Elementary, Kiroli Elementary, Pinecrest Elementary, Sterlington Elementary, Sterlington High School, Swartz Lower Elementary, Swartz Upper Elementary, West Ridge Middle School and Woodlawn Elementary.

Boley Elementary, Ouachita Parish High School, Sterlington Elementary and Sterlington High School received the LDOE Opportunity Honoree distinction by performing in the 90th percentile or higher for students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students or English learners.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.