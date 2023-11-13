Several Monroe City Schools improve in performance scores

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Several Monroe City Schools have shown improvement in performance scores sent out by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Cypress Point Elementary, J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary, Sallie Humble Elementary, Lexington Elementary, and Neville High School all showed improvement. LDOE says Carroll Junior High, Sallie Humble Elementary, and Lexington Elementary showed enough improvement to move to the next letter grade on the grade scale.

LDOE says 11 schools also improved with nine gaining over two SPS points. Four of those nine schools gained more than five points. The schools that improved over five points are Carroll Junior High, Sallie Humble, Martin Luther King Junior High, and Lexington Elementary.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.