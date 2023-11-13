Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Several Monroe City Schools improve in performance scores

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Several Monroe City Schools have shown improvement in performance scores sent out by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Cypress Point Elementary, J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary, Sallie Humble Elementary, Lexington Elementary, and Neville High School all showed improvement. LDOE says Carroll Junior High, Sallie Humble Elementary, and Lexington Elementary showed enough improvement to move to the next letter grade on the grade scale.

LDOE says 11 schools also improved with nine gaining over two SPS points. Four of those nine schools gained more than five points. The schools that improved over five points are Carroll Junior High, Sallie Humble, Martin Luther King Junior High, and Lexington Elementary.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Union Parish crash claims the life of West Monroe man
Perry Price
Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Mild Temperatures With Limited Rain Chances Through Midweek
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
LHSAA releases 2023 playoff football brackets

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Ouachita Parish Schools have seen an improvement in performance scores for the seventh...
Several Ouachita Parish Schools improve in performance scores
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
I-55 set to reopen in both directions next week
I-55 northbound from LaPlace to Ponchatoula reopening Monday