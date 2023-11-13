Advertise
School nutrition program in Monroe holds semi-annual cornbread dressing sale

School nutrition program in Monroe holds semi-annual cornbread dressing sale
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A school nutrition program in Monroe is selling a popular Thanksgiving food item to help students and the community tackle food insecurity.

The Monroe City Schools chapter of the School Nutrition Association of Louisiana is having its semi-annual Cornbread Dressing Sale, and they’re cooking the dish at Sherrouse Alternative School. The association has received close to 60 orders of cornbread dressing pans, according to its leaders.

“Oh man... they love it. And cornbread... it’s just popular this time of year,” said Mary Ausberry, who’s the president of the local chapter.

Ausberry said it’s the first one since before the pandemic. They’re raising funds to be able to provide low-cost meals to students and other communities struggling with having food.

“We just... do everything we can. If anybody call us and let us know that they need anything, we give to them too,” said Ausberry.

The Monroe chapter of the School Nutrition Association of Louisiana focuses on providing meals to students - in addition to the local homeless population and community kitchens. According to Feeding America, more than 600,000 people in Louisiana are facing hunger. Of the 600,000, more than 200,000 are children. Ausberry said the funds will assist with giving children access to healthy food choices.

“When I first came in, I started feeding them kiwi when I worked at Clara Hall Elementary,” said Ausberry. “They didn’t want it. I told them - I said, ‘Hey, it’s sweet! Taste it!’ Some kids don’t eat carrots, don’t eat broccoli and stuff like that. We encourage them to eat these things because they’re more nutritional.”

The last day to place an order for a cornbread dressing pan is Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. The association said pickup dates are from Nov. 15 - Nov. 17 at Sherrouse Alternative School, located at 300 Sherrouse Ave. in Monroe. Contact Ms. Faye Lemons at (318) 503-2066 to place an order for a pan.

