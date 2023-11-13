Ruston mayor addresses Louisiana Tech stabbings during press conference

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker held a press conference to discuss the Nov. 13 stabbings on Louisiana Tech University’s campus.

Mayor Walker released the following statement:

Today, our community was shaken by events that occurred at Louisiana Tech University. The stabbings, reported around 9 a.m. at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center, are deeply disturbing for all of us in the City of Ruston. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Law enforcement agencies responded swiftly to the incident, and the suspect, identified as a Louisiana Tech student, was apprehended without delay by University police. We are committed to working closely with the University and relevant authorities to ensure a thorough examination of the circumstances.

The safety and well-being of our residents, including the students, faculty, and staff of Louisiana Tech University, are of paramount importance. We are grateful for the cooperation and coordination between the City's law enforcement, emergency medical services, Lincoln Parish Sheriff, the University, and North Louisiana Medical Center in managing the situation.

As we await further updates from the ongoing investigation, I encourage our community to come together in support of one another. Louisiana Tech Counseling Services will hold group sessions this afternoon on the third floor of Keeny Hall continuing through the rest of this week. In addition, tomorrow night, there will be a student-led prayer vigil at 6:00 pm at the Quad on the Louisiana Tech campus. There will also be a blood drive Thursday, November 16 at Tolliver Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I want to take this time to emphasize the importance of mental health awareness. It is crucial that we come together as a community to support and promote mental well-being. We urge anyone in need of assistance to utilize any resources available.

The City of Ruston stands united in the face of adversity, and we remain committed to maintaining the safety and security of our community. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.