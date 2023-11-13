Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one confirmed dead

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: An unidentified emergency responder on the scene told a KNOE reporter that there has been one confirmed death.

This is an update to an ongoing story. Read below for more details.

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing happened at Louisiana Tech University’s Lambright Intramural, according to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system.

Louisiana Tech police say there are possibly four injured.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.