Overdose report in Union Parish leads to two arrests

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s office, two people were arrested after deputies responded to a reported overdose at a home in Marion on Nov. 12.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:

“OVERDOSE RESPONSE YIELDS OVER 200 ILLEGAL PILLS IN MARION

Two men have been arrested and over 200 illegal prescription pills have been seized following a complaint of a narcotics overdose in Marion. In October 2023, UPSO Patrol deputies, as well as agents from the Narcotics Division, responded to a location in Marion where two persons were reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance.

The investigation revealed that another involved individual had already departed the scene. UPSO deputies located William Jarod French, 42, of Sterlington a short distance away from the location of the overdose. A traffic stop was conducted and a UPSO K-9 team completed an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted for the presence of illegal narcotics and a subsequent search yielded Alprazolam, which is a controlled substance. The investigation later revealed that French allegedly provided the narcotics that caused at least one person to overdose. French was arrested and booked for Possession of Schedule IV Narcotics with Intent to Distribute. His bond was set by a Third District judge at $20,000.

At the location of the overdose, a residence in Marion, two individuals were receiving medical treatment and deputies encountered another person, Cecil Heath Fuller, 37, of Monroe. A search of the residence revealed a large amount of narcotics, including over two-hundred prescription pills, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and methamphetamines. Many of the prescription pills had been quartered, for sales. The investigation revealed that Fuller also provided the narcotics that caused the persons to overdose.

Fuller was arrested and booked for the following charges: Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (synthetic Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics (Meth)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics (Amphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Narcotics (Alprazolam), 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Narcotics (Temazepam)

Fuller’s bond was set by a Third District judge at $150,000.

This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.”

