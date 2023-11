MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to find a missing juvenile.

Dakedron Moffett is an African-American 15-year-old who is six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen today (Nov. 13).

Anyone with information on Moffet’s whereabouts should contact OPSO at (318) 329-1200.

