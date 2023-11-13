LifeShare to host blood drive for Louisiana Tech stabbing victims
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are working together to host a replenishment blood drive for the victims of the Nov. 13 stabbings on campus.
The drive will be on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Ropp Center (305 Wisteria St., Ruston).
LifeShare says all blood types are needed, but especially O-negative donations.
