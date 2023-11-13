Advertise
LifeShare to host blood drive for Louisiana Tech stabbing victims

LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are working together to host a...
LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are working together to host a replenishment blood drive for the victims of the Nov. 13 stabbings on campus.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are working together to host a replenishment blood drive for the victims of the Nov. 13 stabbings on campus.

RELATED: Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus

The drive will be on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Ropp Center (305 Wisteria St., Ruston).

LifeShare says all blood types are needed, but especially O-negative donations.

Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing incident that happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

RELATED: Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured

