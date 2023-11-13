Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La DOTD announces repair of Hwy 133 in Caldwell Parish

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the repair of Hwy 133 in Caldwell Parish. The repair is located at the Lafourche Canal Bridge.

The DOTD previously announced a road closure but they decided to temporarily patch the road and will update the public on a road closure on Nov. 13.

In the event of a road closure, the DOTD says motorists can us La Hwy 847 (Cain Hill Rd.) to access Hebert and the surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Union Parish crash claims the life of West Monroe man
Perry Price
Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Mild Temperatures With Limited Rain Chances Through Midweek
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
LHSAA releases 2023 playoff football brackets

Latest News

People are losing money to scammers more than ever before. Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
BBB: Service member fraud
During the holidays the need for food can be more pronounced, but with the community’s help,...
Two Penny Missions hosts 12th annual food drive
The BBB has been made aware of a service member scam targeting veterans and active service...
BBB: Service member fraud
Overdose response in Marion leads to two arrests
Overdose report in Union Parish leads to two arrests