La DOTD announces repair of Hwy 133 in Caldwell Parish

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the repair of Hwy 133 in Caldwell Parish. The repair is located at the Lafourche Canal Bridge.

The DOTD previously announced a road closure but they decided to temporarily patch the road and will update the public on a road closure on Nov. 13.

In the event of a road closure, the DOTD says motorists can us La Hwy 847 (Cain Hill Rd.) to access Hebert and the surrounding areas.

