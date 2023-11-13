La DOTD announces repair of Hwy 133 in Caldwell Parish
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the repair of Hwy 133 in Caldwell Parish. The repair is located at the Lafourche Canal Bridge.
The DOTD previously announced a road closure but they decided to temporarily patch the road and will update the public on a road closure on Nov. 13.
In the event of a road closure, the DOTD says motorists can us La Hwy 847 (Cain Hill Rd.) to access Hebert and the surrounding areas.
