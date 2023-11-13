KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Mild Temperatures With Limited Rain Chances Through Midweek

Happy Monday! A weak low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico continues to push showers into Texas and Louisiana. Today will be mostly dry across ArkLaMiss, with only a slight chance of showers. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. A few hit-or-miss showers are possible overnight tonight into Tuesday, mainly for locations south of I-20. Drier weather returns the latter part of the workweek with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of a passing shower. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: A few hit-or-miss showers with lows falling into the middle 50s.

Tuesday: More clouds with isolated to scattered showers on tap. Temperatures max out in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs topping out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of showers. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

