KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Mild Temperatures With Limited Rain Chances Through Midweek

A weak low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico continues to push showers into parts of Texas and Louisiana. The rest of the afternoon will be mainly dry across ArkLaMiss, with only a slight chance of showers. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower remains possible overnight tonight. Tuesday features more clouds with isolated to scattered showers on tap. Unfortunately, widespread rain is not expected. Drier weather returns the latter part of the workweek with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of a passing shower. Highs climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Tonight: A stray shower is possible with lows falling into the middle 50s.

Tuesday: More clouds with isolated to scattered showers on tap. Temperatures max out in the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs topping out in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of showers. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

