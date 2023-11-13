Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Hyundai joins Honda and Toyota in raising wages after auto union wins gains in deals with Detroit 3

FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai has...
FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai has joined Honda and Toyota in raising factory worker wages after the United Auto Workers union reached new contract agreements with Detroit automakers. Hyundai said Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 that it will raise factory worker pay 25% by 2028. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and TOM KRISHER
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Korean automaker Hyundai has joined Honda and Toyota in raising factory worker wages after the United Auto Workers union reached new contract agreements with Detroit automakers.

Hyundai said Monday it will raise factory worker pay 25% by 2028, matching the general wage increase won by the UAW during that period. Toyota raised factory pay 9% to 10% starting in January, while Honda said it will increase wages 11% during the same period.

Experts say the increases at least in part are aimed at thwarting UAW President Shawn Fain’s strategy of trying to organize U.S. auto plants run by foreign automakers and Tesla in order to increase the union’s bargaining power. Fain said terrified auto executives at nonunion plants are raising wages, and he called Toyota’s pay increase the UAW bump.

“UAW, that stands for ‘You Are Welcome,’” he said.

About 146,000 UAW members are voting on new contracts with General Motors, Ford and Jeep maker Stellantis that give them 25% general wage increases over the next four years and eight months. When cost of living wages are factored in, workers will get about 33% raises, with the top assembly line employee making about $42 per hour.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Union Parish crash claims the life of West Monroe man
Perry Price
Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Mild Temperatures With Limited Rain Chances Through Midweek
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
LHSAA releases 2023 playoff football brackets

Latest News

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Ouachita Parish Schools have seen an improvement in performance scores for the seventh...
Several Ouachita Parish Schools improve in performance scores