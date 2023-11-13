Advertise
Chuck E. Cheese is getting rid of its iconic animatronic bands

Chuck E. Cheese announces that his iconic animatronic band will only remain at one location nationwide. (Source: PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Chuck E. Cheese is doing away with its iconic animatronics in all locations nationwide except for one.

Earlier this month, the company announced in a press release that the animatronic band will only remain at one location in Northridge, California, near Los Angeles.

In a press conference with the animatronics of Munch’s Make Believe Band, Chuck E. Cheese said the band will be exclusively and permanently at the Northridge location.

The company said the other 400+ locations nationwide will focus on modern renovations that offer multi-activity options for all ages.

New attractions include an interactive dance floor, a giant video wall, more arcade games, and new trampoline zones.

David McKillips, president and CEO of Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company CEC Entertainment, said the band at the Northridge location won’t be going anywhere.

“As an important part of the legacy of the brand, we know that the animatronic band holds a special place for many fans in their childhood memories,” McKillips said. “We want our fans to know that the decision to keep the band here is meant as a gesture of love and gratitude as our legacy continues to evolve in new ways.”

The company said to expect more announcements and changes leading up to the brand’s 50th anniversary in 2027.

