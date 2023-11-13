BBB: Service member fraud

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many scams involve the elderly, and today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss one of those scams.

She says scams are increasing and targeting more than the elderly. She says the BBB has been made aware of a service member scam targeting veterans and active service members.

Deal says if you receive a call from an official, make sure you verify they are who they say they are. Offers for free or discounted devices could end up taking your information.

The Federal Trade Commission records a 75% increase in fraud reports by the military. Scammers are trying to steal service members’ money, identity, and benefits.

If you feel you may be a victim of this scam, contact the BBB at (318) 387-4600.

WATCH: Scam Alert with BBB’s Jo Ann Deal

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.