Union Parish crash claims the life of West Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Saturday, November 11, 2023, shortly before 5 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 15 at Kyle Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Errick Lawson II.

The investigation revealed that a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Lawson II, was traveling north on LA Hwy 15. At the same time, a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia Commercial motor vehicle was traveling south on LA Hwy 15.

For reasons still under investigation, the Camaro crossed the centerline and struck the CMV. As a result of this crash, Lawson II suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the CMV suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation. Troop F has investigated 37 fatal crashes, resulting in 45 deaths this year.

