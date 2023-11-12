Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Union Parish crash claims the life of West Monroe man

Download the KNOE weather app using the QR code or find it in the app store by searching "KNOE Weather."
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Saturday, November 11, 2023, shortly before 5 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 15 at Kyle Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Errick Lawson II.

The investigation revealed that a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Lawson II, was traveling north on LA Hwy 15. At the same time, a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia Commercial motor vehicle was traveling south on LA Hwy 15.

For reasons still under investigation, the Camaro crossed the centerline and struck the CMV. As a result of this crash, Lawson II suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the CMV suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation. Troop F has investigated 37 fatal crashes, resulting in 45 deaths this year.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Price
Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
LHSAA releases 2023 playoff football brackets
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast: Cloudy Sunday Before Rain Moves In Monday
Thomas Little
MPD seeking help locating attempted murder suspect
Friday Night Blitz action from first round of playoffs.
Franklin Parish falls at home to Northwest, West Ouachita puts up fight on the road, Caldwell gets revenge against Richwood, and Homer rolls past Delhi

Latest News

MICHAEL PROVOST VETERAN AND PHARMACIST
Army veteran, cancer survivor serving north Louisiana community as pharmacist
ulm vs troy
ULM drops 8th straight game after falling to Troy at home
Friday Night Blitz action from the first round of playoffs.
Ferriday blows past Jonesboro-Hodge, Delta Charter falls short to Covenant Christian, Riverfield and
Friday Night Blitz action from first round of playoffs.
Franklin Parish falls at home to Northwest, West Ouachita puts up fight on the road, Caldwell gets r