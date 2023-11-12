ULM drops 8th straight game after falling to Troy at home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Warhawks dropped their final home game of the season to the Troy Trojans, 45 to 14. The loss marks ULM’s eigth straight loss of the 2023-2024 season. The Warhawks went for it four times on fourth-down and did not convert once, two of those times were within 10 yards of the goal line. ULM now switches their focus to a tough road game against Ole Miss.

