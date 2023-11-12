Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder injury and concussion Sunday on this hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold left Minneapolis beaten and battered after losing to the Vikings, 27-19.

Quarterback Derek Carr left the contest with a right shoulder injury and concussion after a Vikings sack. Receiver Michael Thomas suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. And Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was carted off in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Jameis Winston relieved Carr, and delivered two touchdown passes to pull the Saints back into a one-score game. He first connected with Chris Olave for a 14-yard touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, he threw across the field and found A.T. Perry for a 15-yard touchdown.

But Winston also threw two costly interceptions.

Minnesota’s offense was on fire early in the game under the direction of quarterback Josh Dobbs, playing just his second game since being traded to the Vikings by Arizona. Dobbs ran for a touchdown and threw another score to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Saints enter their bye week with a 5-5 record. They will be back on the field in Atlanta to face the Falcons on Nov. 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Price
Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
LHSAA releases 2023 playoff football brackets
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast: Cloudy Sunday Before Rain Moves In Monday
Thomas Little
MPD seeking help locating attempted murder suspect
Friday Night Blitz action from first round of playoffs.
Franklin Parish falls at home to Northwest, West Ouachita puts up fight on the road, Caldwell gets revenge against Richwood, and Homer rolls past Delhi

Latest News

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) makes a touchdown catch over Saints safety Tyrann...
Saints force five turnovers, defeat Bears, 24-17
Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) pulls in a touchdown pass against Texans cornerback...
Sloppy effort by the Saints leads to a Texans victory, 20-13
Derek Carr made a surprise start for the Saints after suffering an injury last week at Green...
Carr starts, but Saints are lackluster in 26-9 loss to Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Derek Carr ‘week-to-week’ with AC sprain, not ruled out for Week 4