Army veteran, cancer survivor serving north Louisiana community as pharmacist

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Army veteran Michael Provost is continuing his commitment to service as a pharmacist in Monroe. Provost works as the District Support Pharmacist Leader at the CVS located

Provost served in the Louisiana National Guard for 22 years as an infantry soldier. The Lafayette native served from 1987 to 2009.

He migrated to Monroe after graduating from Northeast Louisiana University which is now known as the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Provost balanced his pharmacist work with also being an officer in the Army. He served in leadership roles during Desert Storm and Hurricane Katrina.

“The balance was hard for a while, it took a lot of maturing and mentoring from some of my leaders that really worked out well, Provost said. “At the time I was a commissioned officer, so I had to lead troops whether it was a platoon or a company.”

Provost is not only a veteran, but he is also a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with nasal cancer and was given a survival rate around 25%.

Provost beat the cancer within a year after going through 43 radiation treatments and 4 rounds of chemotherapy. He said now he is using his experiences to relate with others who have served and battled with cancer.

“That’s all I’m here for is to help people. That’s what I like to consider myself, a servant leader.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.