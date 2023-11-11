Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

West Monroe stunned by Northshore in the first round of the playoffs

First loss in the 1st round at home in school history
Northshore faces off with West Monroe in the first week of high school playoffs.
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Rebels’ season shockingly ended in the first round of the playoffs to #25 Northshore. The ending was controversial as West Monroe was trying to put together a game winning drive, Northshore stopped the Rebels on fourth down but the spotting of the ball being short was questioned by fans. Northshore still squeaks past West Monroe, 9-7. This marks the first ever 1st round loss at home for West Monroe.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Price
Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home
Officer-involved shooting generic
Authorities say Monroe man killed in officer-involved shooting was armed
Shooting generic
Shooting in Winnfield leaves one injured, suspect arrested
Chad Lewing, 48, is accused of wire tapping office doors at ULM.
Man accused of wire-tapping ULM professor, graduate assistant offices
Thomas Little
MPD seeking help locating attempted murder suspect

Latest News

KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights...
Friday Night Blitz: Week 11 Football Highlights - Part 3
KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights...
Friday Night Blitz: Week 11 Football Highlights - Part 2
KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights...
Friday Night Blitz: Week 11 Football Highlights - Part 1
wes tmonroe vs northshore
Northshore at West Monroe: Game of the Week - Playoffs Week 1