West Monroe stunned by Northshore in the first round of the playoffs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Rebels’ season shockingly ended in the first round of the playoffs to #25 Northshore. The ending was controversial as West Monroe was trying to put together a game winning drive, Northshore stopped the Rebels on fourth down but the spotting of the ball being short was questioned by fans. Northshore still squeaks past West Monroe, 9-7. This marks the first ever 1st round loss at home for West Monroe.

