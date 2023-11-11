St. Amant shutsout Ouachita and Wossman rolls past Brusly to advance to the second round.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita sneaked into the playoffs as the last seed with a 3-7 record. The Lions’ traveled to fifth seeded St. Amant looking for an upset but the Gators held on to end Ouachita’s season, 21-0. Wossman hosted their first playoff game since 2016 and they put on a show as the Wildcats clawed past Brusly to advance to the second round, 26-7.

