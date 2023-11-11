Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

St. Amant shutsout Ouachita and Wossman rolls past Brusly to advance to the second round.

KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights in Week 11 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita sneaked into the playoffs as the last seed with a 3-7 record. The Lions’ traveled to fifth seeded St. Amant looking for an upset but the Gators held on to end Ouachita’s season, 21-0. Wossman hosted their first playoff game since 2016 and they put on a show as the Wildcats clawed past Brusly to advance to the second round, 26-7.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Price
Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home
Officer-involved shooting generic
Authorities say Monroe man killed in officer-involved shooting was armed
Shooting generic
Shooting in Winnfield leaves one injured, suspect arrested
Chad Lewing, 48, is accused of wire tapping office doors at ULM.
Man accused of wire-tapping ULM professor, graduate assistant offices
Thomas Little
MPD seeking help locating attempted murder suspect

Latest News

Friday Night Blitz action from the first round of playoffs.
Ferriday blows past Jonesboro-Hodge, Delta Charter falls short to Covenant Christian, Riverfield and Briarfield both lose in the MAIS semi-finals
Friday Night Blitz action from first round of playoffs.
Franklin Parish falls at home to Northwest, West Ouachita puts up fight on the road, Caldwell gets revenge against Richwood, and Homer rolls past Delhi
Friday Night Blitz action from the first round of playoffs.
Ferriday blows past Jonesboro-Hodge, Delta Charter falls short to Covenant Christian, Riverfield and
Friday Night Blitz action from first round of playoffs.
Franklin Parish falls at home to Northwest, West Ouachita puts up fight on the road, Caldwell gets r