Ruston holds annual Veterans Day celebration

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The city of Ruston held its annual Veterans Day celebration at the sports complex Friday morning. There, veterans were honored, and prisoners of war and missing-in-action comrades were recognized and remembered.

“I made it, I made it, I made it! We were all happy and got ourselves together, and so they told us that we’d all be coming home soon, and so that’s the way it was. And I thank God because I made it back to the United States,” said Sam Mattox, Louisiana’s oldest veteran sitting at 104.

“It’s a great time, you look around you have veterans able to sit down and interact with each other and catch up and share stories, and it’s just a way to bring the community together in a way to say thank you and if you can do that, that’s a great day to recognize veterans,” said Louisiana Army National Guard Recruiter Sergeant First Class Chris Taylor.

To view a full list of more Veterans Day Celebrations in Ruston, visit Experience Ruston’s website.

