NAACP branches across NELA call for justice out of Ronald Greene case

RUSTON/FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Local NAACP chapters are taking action, and they said they want to ensure justice comes out of the Ronald Greene case.

The NAACP Louisiana State Conference gathered with various branches across the region at the Mays Chapel CME Church Friday morning in Ruston. They held what they called a strategy session on how they’re going to continue bringing attention to brutalities committed by police officers and similar results that have come out of the Ronald Greene case.

“We’re coming to serve notice on LSP - Louisiana State Police - that we’re watching you. We’re coming to serve notice on the sheriff; not only this parish, but other parishes,” said Mike McClanahan, who’s the president of the NAACP Louisiana State Conference.

After the meeting, NAACP members and leaders got on a bus and traveled to Farmerville from the church to complete a mission.

“We’re serving you notice that we’re not only going to sit by idly, but we’re prepared to take action. And whatever action that is to make sure that we’re treated justly... and if it means going to court, we’ll do that.”

And when they arrived in Farmerville, they marched seven laps around the Union Parish Courthouse so they can be heard by the community. They’re hoping to make a change for the future inside the courthouse.

“So that those that come in after us will know that they come into a place filled with justice and equality for all; not for a few, but for everybody,” said McClanahan. “Because this is a place where love abides. This is a place where people can come in and leave out better than they came.”

A Union Parish Judge is scheduled to go over the existing motion for the Ronald Greene case in February 2024.

