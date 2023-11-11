KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Showers Fading This Evening, Cloudy Weekend

It was a wet, cloudy and dreary day for the ArkLaMiss. And we will keep the clouds around tonight and into Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will reach near 60 degrees. It gets warmer for Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 60s. It will be brighter Sunday as well, with a partly cloudy sky. Looking ahead to next week, the weather starts out dry Monday, but an approaching storm system from the gulf of Mexico and southeast Texas will bring clouds to the area. Rain showers eventually reach the ArkLaMiss by Tuesday, with rain showers expected all day. Drier weather takes over for Wednesday, with sunshine returning by Friday. Enjoy.

Tonight, showers will slowly exit the region. It will be cloudy, cool and breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will only lower to the low 50s.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with limited rain showers. Temperatures will reach 60 degrees.

Sunday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures reaching the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday will bring rain showers with temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday will bring mostly cloudy conditions with limited rain. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Thursday will bring drier weather. It will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 70s.

