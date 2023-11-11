Franklin Parish falls at home to Northwest, West Ouachita puts up fight on the road, Caldwell gets revenge against Richwood, and Homer rolls past Delhi

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the second straight season, Franklin Parish falls in the first round at home, dropping to Northwest, 42-20. West Ouachita put up a fight on the road, but ultimately lost to Salmen, 20-17. In a rematch from last season’s first round game, Caldwell got revenge against Richwood, 13-6. Delhi dropped to Homer on the road, 28-8.

