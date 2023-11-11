Franklin Parish falls at home to Northwest, West Ouachita puts up fight on the road, Caldwell gets revenge against Richwood, and Homer rolls past Delhi
Friday Night Blitz action from first round of playoffs
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the second straight season, Franklin Parish falls in the first round at home, dropping to Northwest, 42-20. West Ouachita put up a fight on the road, but ultimately lost to Salmen, 20-17. In a rematch from last season’s first round game, Caldwell got revenge against Richwood, 13-6. Delhi dropped to Homer on the road, 28-8.
