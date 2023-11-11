Ferriday blows past Jonesboro-Hodge, Delta Charter falls short to Covenant Christian, Riverfield and Briarfield both lose in the MAIS semi-finals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ferriday shows out at home with a huge win over Jonesboro-Hodge, 34-6. The Trojans now switch their focus to #2 Kentwood. Delta Charter’s historic season comes to an end after falling short to Covenant Christian, 35-6. Kirk Academy beat Riverfield, 27-0. Briarfield’s season comes to end by Sharkey Issaquena Academy, 22 to 14.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.