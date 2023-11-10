Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 honors veterans for Veterans Day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Veterans Day we honor and express our gratitude to the brave men and women who have selflessly served our nation. The Veteran of Foreign Wars Post provides a place for veterans to connect, support each other, and carry on a tradition of service after their military duties.

Veterans Day serves as a reminder of the freedom we have in our country made possible by the sacrifice and service of our brave veterans.

It is not an easy choice to make, but it serves as a commitment to something greater than oneself. Chris and Stephani LeGuin with VFW Post 1809, said it is important to educate and spread awareness in the community about honoring veterans.

The LeGuins said some people forget to acknowledge our veterans and their sacrifices.

“Non veterans,, whenever they see us in our VFW, or they know that we served, they just thank us for our service and it really means a lot to recognize that sacrifice that veterans made,” said Chris.

The LeGuins said the VFW Post 1809 supports all veterans whether they are a member or not.

This Saturday, November 11th, the post is hosting a Veterans Day celebration from 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is free for veterans, but for the public, it is $10 for a plate of pulled pork and $15 for a bag of boiled shrimp. There will be live music, and guest speakers including Senator Stewart Cathey will be there.

The event is family-friendly, and all proceeds go toward the post and the Veteran Relief Fund.

The Post said recognizing veterans for their service is important every day, and supporting the VFW makes a huge difference too.

“People have the misconception that we’re a VFW federation only open to veterans, but we’re open to the public. So we welcome people to come in, we’re family-friendly, nonsmoking, we don’t have a bar, and I don’t think a lot of people understand that,” said Stephani.

The post is open to the public every Saturday night with dances and local bands.

For more information on VFW post 1809, go to their Facebook.

For more information on the Veterans Day celebration, go to Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.