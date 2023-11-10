Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish

Officer-involved shooting generic
Officer-involved shooting generic(WALB)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence on Ray Dr. in Monroe on Nov. 7 around 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival at the residence, officers were met with an armed man.

The man, later identified as Lance Levie, was armed with a large knife, firearm, and improvised flammable explosive device, according to officers. They say he made multiple threats toward law enforcement while they were speaking to him.

OPSO says despite de-escalation tactics, the confrontation began to get worse. Levie lit the flammable explosive device in what officers say was an attempt to injure deputies. This caused the officers to shoot at Levie, who sustained fatal injuries. Officers gave Levie immediate medical attention, but he eventually died from his injuries.

Monroe Police Department bomb Squad helped clear the residence and found additional explosive devices.

OPSO says this incident is under investigation by the North Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit and will be turned over to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

RELATED STORY: Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Price
Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home
Shooting generic
Shooting in Winnfield leaves one injured, suspect arrested
Chad Lewing, 48, is accused of wire tapping office doors at ULM.
Man accused of wire-tapping ULM professor, graduate assistant offices
Deadly crash generic
Louisiana State Police responds to deadly Grant Parish crash
FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago...
Former NFL lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41

Latest News

November is Adopt a Senior Cat Month and River Cities Human Society for Cats is offering a...
Adopt a Pet: River Cities in need of fosters
On Veterans Day we honor and express our gratitude to the brave men and women who have...
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 honors veterans for Veterans Day
November is Adopt a Senior Cat Month and River Cities Human Society for Cats is offering a...
Adopt a Pet: River Cities in need of fosters
City of Monroe Public Safety Center
City of Monroe department leaders provide remarks on millage propositions
Three millage propositions are on the November ballot - focusing on recreation, safety...
City of Monroe Department Leaders Give Remarks on Millage Propositions