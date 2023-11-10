MPD seeking help locating attempted murder suspect
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Thomas J. Little.
According to MPD, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Thomas Little for aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Thomas Little, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.
This is a developing story.
