MPD seeking help locating attempted murder suspect

Thomas Little
Thomas Little(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Thomas J. Little.

According to MPD, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Thomas Little for aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Thomas Little, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.

This is a developing story.

