Monroe Civic Center to hold America Recycles Day event

Recycling
Recycling(MGN Online)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green is hosting America Recycles Day at the Monroe Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 11. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m, according to the City of West Monroe’s Facebook page.

The event gives those looking to toss out household items - such as electronics, paper, tires, and furniture - the opportunity to do so effectively.

The Monroe Civic Center is accepting the following recyclables:

Paper: Office paper, magazines, Cardboard

Plastics: #1 plastics (typically these are clear hard plastics like food and drink containers), #2 plastics (typically these are hard plastics that are used for items such as buckets and shampoo bottles)

Metal: White goods, scrap metal, appliances, aluminum, and tin

Electronics: Computers, monitors, printers, scanners, fax, DVD players, TV, stereos, tablets, cellphones

Tires: Limit of five per household

Paper Shredding: Limit of three boxes per household

Medication, paints, or hazardous items will not be accepted.

