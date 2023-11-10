Advertise
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Rain Showers Arrive Tonight, Continue into Friday Morning

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a warm and humid day today, but rain showers are on the way tonight. Some of the showers will be heavy at times. The wet weather continues into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, the weather across the region will be drier. It will be chilly Friday as well, with temperatures slowly falling from the upper 50s Friday morning to low and mid 50s by Friday afternoon. By the weekend, there will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures ranging from the low 60s Saturday to the upper 60s Sunday. Next week starts out dry, but rain showers are back into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, rain showers will begin to move into the region. Some showers may be heavy at times. Temperatures will lower to the low 50s.

Friday will begin with morning rain showers, some heavy at times. By afternoon, it will be drier and cooler. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the morning to low 50s in the afternoon.

Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Sunday will be a warmer day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with rain showers. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Wednesday will bring isolated rain showers. Otherwise, it will be cloudy. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach 70 degrees.

