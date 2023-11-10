KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Cooler Temperatures, Tracking Rain

Happy Friday! No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Rain is falling across the ArkLaMiss! Remember to grab the rain gear! The shower activity diminishes in coverage by this afternoon, and temperatures reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be breezy as well. Most of the region should be dry just in time for high school football games. However, bring an umbrella, just in case. Over the weekend, highs will range from the lower 60s on Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible on Veterans Day, but it won’t be a complete washout. Rain chances tick up next week with mild temperatures.

Today: Rain in the morning, tapering off by the afternoon. Cloudy and much cooler, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be breezy as well, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. Lows fall into the lower 50s.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs reach near 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer day. Highs aim for the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: More clouds with showers on tap. Temperatures max out in the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

