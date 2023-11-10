KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Rain to Diminish This Afternoon, More Rain on the Way Next Week

We have picked up some much-needed rain across the ArkLaMiss over the last 24-hours, with most of the area picking up half-an-inch of rain to one-inch of rain! Rain coverage will begin to diminish this afternoon, but more rain is on the horizon for next week. A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out for Saturday, however, we are expected to trend drier for the weekend.

Today: Scattered showers will continue to diminish going into the evening. Lots of cloud cover will stay in the area, keeping our afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40%.

Veteran’s Day: More cloud cover is expected with temperatures topping out in the low 60s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Chance of rain 20%.

Sunday: Lots of cloud cover expected, with a few intervals of sunshine possible. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies expected with a chance for showers during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40% during the afternoon.

Tuesday: More much-needed rain is expected throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low 60s. Chance of rain 60%.

Wednesday: A few showers will be possible during the morning, with rain clearing out toward the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low-mid 60s. Chance of rain 30% during the morning.

Thursday: More cloudy skies expected with a stray chance for a few showers. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s.

