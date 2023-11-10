Advertise
Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Oak Grove High School

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Oak Grove High School Cheerleaders showed us their school spirit for this week’s edition of the 2023 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge.

Stay tuned throughout the season as KNOE travels each week across NELA to meet a cheer team at their local Johnny’s Pizza as they decorate in the spirit of that week’s game!

Want to compete in the cheerleader challenge? Follow this link here.

Watch the Oak Grove High School Cheerleaders show off their school spirit!

WATCH: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023

