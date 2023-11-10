Advertise
Experts provide NELA economic forecast at summit

Experts said Louisiana people need to create jobs in northeast Louisiana and not rely on outside companies to bring them in.
By Kristin Hodges
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Job creation and inflation were the topics at the center of the Business Outlook Summit held at the ULM Clarke M. Innovation Campus on Friday.

The summit was hosted by The University of Louisiana Monroe College of Business and Social Sciences and the Louisiana Tech University College of Business. The goal was to provide an economic forecast of the nation, region and state to help guide Northeast Louisiana community and business leaders into 2024.

Chief Investment Strategist and Managing Director for Oppenheimer Asset Management John Stoltzfus discussed the national economic outlook focusing on a modest pace of growth. Dr. Patrick Cott, the Patricia Garland endowed professor of economics at Louisiana Tech University, focused on the state outlook, while Dr. Paul Nelson, professor of economics and director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at ULM, centered his presentation on Northeast Louisiana.

Main points included that the state has previously relied too heavily on large firms instead of smaller firms that grow steadily, encouraging policymakers to focus on attracting a wide variety of industries to bring jobs for all education levels and that Louisiana should focus more on growing and building businesses instead of bringing in larger outside businesses.

