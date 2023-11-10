City of Monroe department leaders provide remarks on millage propositions

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe citizens are making a choice at the polls this month.

Three millage propositions are on the November ballot - focusing on recreation, safety services and drainage facilities. Doug Seegers, director of the Department of Community Affairs, explains proposition No. 1 - one of the millage renewals for recreation facilities.

“The renewal would extend another 10 years. The millage brings in about 800 to 900 thousand dollars annually, which results from 1.88 mills collected. This millage is absolutely necessary for the operations and maintenance of community affairs and makes up most of our operations and maintenance budget,” said Seegers.

And on to millage proposition No. 2 - Fire Chief Terry Williams talks about how it will impact homeowners.

“The slight .01 adjustment to this millage continuance is due to the reassessment of property values in the city. Therefore, the continuance of this millage will be 1.07 - instead of the previous 1.06. This plays itself out to cost an average homeowner approximately one cent, and that’s one penny per thousand dollars,” said Williams.

City engineer Morgan McCallister gave a description of proposition No. 3 under drainage facilities, which is another renewal millage.

“The city has many ongoing stormwater and drainage projects,” said McCallister. “And this millage supports those efforts at the absolute bare minimum of what we need. Although it may not provide all the funds needed, it is essential for sustaining the functions and upkeep of the city’s drainage capabilities.”

Monroe citizens can vote either “yes” or “no” on all three propositions on Nov. 18, 2023. Early voting ends on Saturday.

