Bastrop man arrested following dispute involving minor

Suspect charged
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Bastrop man has been arrested after Farmerville police responded to Union General ER on Nov. 6 in response to a battered victim.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim and learned the victim and Ketrevious Payton got into a physical dispute at the victim’s residence. The victim told officers the dispute began over the phone but became physical when Payton arrived at the residence and threatened to damage the victim’s property if they did not open the door. When the victim opened the door, Payton attacked and strangled them, causing the victim to lose their ability to breathe.

At this time, the victim says a juvenile came out of the residence attempting to separate them when Payton pushed the juvenile into the wall. Officers say Payton then left the residence and grabbed a firearm from his vehicle. Payton shot at the victim, but they were able to get inside the home and lock the door before Payton re-entered. Payton then left and drove to Bastrop.

When FPD heard the juvenile’s testimony, a warrant was issued for Payton’s arrest. FPD contacted Bastrop Police Department and attempted to locate Payton. BPD located Payton at his residence in Bastrop and arrested him without incident.

Payton was arrested and booked into Union Parish Detention Center for cruelty to a juvenile, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery of a dating partner. He is currently being held without bond pending a Gwen’s law hearing.

