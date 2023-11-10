Adopt a Pet: River Cities in need of fosters

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rivers Cities Humane Society for Cats needs fosters, and today Kim Taraba joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to explain how you can help.

Taraba says River Cities is doing a special called Home for the Holidays in honor of Adopt a Senior Cat Month. She says for cats that have been at the shelter a year or longer, adoption fees will be $70 during the special and cover the spay/neuter and initial vaccines.

River Cities is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. For more information about how you can help the shelter, visit their Facebook Page.

