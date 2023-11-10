Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

4-year-old girl bitten by coyote in front yard; officers track, kill animal

FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head...
FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head outside of her home.(Joecho-16 via Canva)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A young Arizona girl is recovering after police say a coyote bit her on the head outside her home.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers said a 4-year-old girl was playing in the front yard with her siblings when the animal bit her.

Police responded and started tracking the coyote in the neighborhood after the girl’s parents took her to the hospital.

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and Arizona Game and Fish officers also responded.

Mesa police officers said they tracked the animal for more than an hour as it ran through residential areas.

The coyote was eventually spotted north of the girl’s home along a canal before it was shot and killed by a Mesa police officer.

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the animal is being tested for rabies and other illnesses.

The child did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Price
Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home
Officer-involved shooting generic
Authorities say Monroe man killed in officer-involved shooting was armed
Shooting generic
Shooting in Winnfield leaves one injured, suspect arrested
Chad Lewing, 48, is accused of wire tapping office doors at ULM.
Man accused of wire-tapping ULM professor, graduate assistant offices
Deadly crash generic
Louisiana State Police responds to deadly Grant Parish crash

Latest News

Ruston Veterans Day Celebration
Ruston holds annual Veterans Day celebration
Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say
NAACP branches march around Union Parish Courthouse the day before Veterans Day
NAACP branches across NELA call for justice out of Ronald Greene case
Local NAACP chapters are taking action, and they said they want to ensure justice comes out of...
NELA NAACP Branches Calling For Justice Out of Ronald Greene Case
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns