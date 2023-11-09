Shooting in Winnfield leaves one injured, suspect arrested

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Winnfield Police Department began receiving 911 calls about a shooting near Winnfield Senior High School on November 8 around 8:30 a.m.

Officers were notified the shooter was at the Winn Parish Emergency Room while the victim was still at the scene. However, when officers arrived at the emergency room, they learned the victim was being treated for gunshot wounds and the suspect was still at the scene. Officers returned to the scene where first responders were treating a white male.

The suspect was arrested after an on-scene investigation and witness interviews. Several handguns and a rifle were seized from the suspect’s car.

According to witnesses at the scene, the incident started downtown when the suspect and victim got into an argument. The suspect fled the scene while the victim and his brother tried to follow him to get information to give to law enforcement. Authorities say at some point the suspect began firing a handgun out of his window, hitting the victim four times, causing his car to rear-end the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers say the suspect got out of his vehicle and began shooting at the victim and his brother. Authorities identified the victim as James Williams, 59, of Dodson, La. He was transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center trauma unit where he is in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as Nolan Griffin, 23, of Dodson, La. Griffin was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and two counts of hate crimes. He is currently held in the Winn Parish Detention Center awaiting judicial hearings.

