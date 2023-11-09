Riverfield Academy football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Riverfield Academy ended their season on a three-game losing streak, but the Raiders turned it around when it mattered the most. Now Riverfield finds themselves one win away from heading to the MAIS state championship game. Northeast Louisiana noticed the Raiders’ huge win over Carroll Academy (22-13), and have elected them the Little Caesars Team of the Week.

