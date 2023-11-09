Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home

Perry Price
Perry Price(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Monroe Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, MPD received information that a missing 15-year-old was hiding inside a home on Standifer Avenue. Around 5:30 p.m. officers visited the home to investigate.

It was there that they made contact with the homeowner, 49-year-old Perry Price.

The officers asked Price if the missing minor was inside and he admitted that they were.

According to reports by MPD, the officers discovered that the missing 15-year-old as well as two other minors were inside the home. The juveniles attempted to flee but were apprehended by officials.

Officers stated that they smelled a strong odor of Marijuana. Allegedly Price consented to a search of his home. During the search, officers found multiple bags of Marijuana and multiple rolled Marijuana cigarettes.

Through the investigation, MPD learned that Price allowed the missing 15-year-old to come over to his house after they were reported missing. According to the affidavit, Price allegedly admitted to knowing that the minors were using narcotics, however, he did nothing to stop them.

The parents of the three minors were contacted. According to officials, none of the parents knew their children were at Price’s home and they did not give them permission to be there.

Price has been charged with three counts of Encouraging or Contributing to Child Delinquency, Dependency, or Neglect.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish leaves one dead
Chad Lewing, 48, is accused of wire tapping office doors at ULM.
Man accused of wire-tapping ULM professor, graduate assistant offices
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
The Louisiana Pardon Board denied clemency hearings for five people on death row, including one...
All 5 inmates up for clemency denied hearings

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/9
Candy Cane Lane returns for the 2023 holiday season
70-year-old Texas woman killed in Richland Parish after crashing into tree
On Nov. 8 a little before 4 a.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a...
70-year-old Texas woman killed in Richland Parish after crashing into tree