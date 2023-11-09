Monroe man arrested after missing teenager and two other juveniles were found inside his home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Monroe Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, MPD received information that a missing 15-year-old was hiding inside a home on Standifer Avenue. Around 5:30 p.m. officers visited the home to investigate.

It was there that they made contact with the homeowner, 49-year-old Perry Price.

The officers asked Price if the missing minor was inside and he admitted that they were.

According to reports by MPD, the officers discovered that the missing 15-year-old as well as two other minors were inside the home. The juveniles attempted to flee but were apprehended by officials.

Officers stated that they smelled a strong odor of Marijuana. Allegedly Price consented to a search of his home. During the search, officers found multiple bags of Marijuana and multiple rolled Marijuana cigarettes.

Through the investigation, MPD learned that Price allowed the missing 15-year-old to come over to his house after they were reported missing. According to the affidavit, Price allegedly admitted to knowing that the minors were using narcotics, however, he did nothing to stop them.

The parents of the three minors were contacted. According to officials, none of the parents knew their children were at Price’s home and they did not give them permission to be there.

Price has been charged with three counts of Encouraging or Contributing to Child Delinquency, Dependency, or Neglect.

