Miss Monroe Pageant is this weekend

The Miss Monroe Pageant is happening at the Neville High School auditorium on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Miss Monroe Pageant is happening this weekend, and today Gaundhi Hays and Isabella Fontana joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the event.

The event is on Nov. 12th at 2 p.m. in the Neville High School auditorium. Admission will be $10 at the door.

If you would like to register to participate in the pageant, you have until Friday to do so. To register, call (318) 791-2880.

