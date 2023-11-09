Louisiana State Police responds to deadly Grant Parish crash

GRANT PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that left two dead in Grant Parish on November 8 around 5:15 p.m. Joseph Roy Lee Mabou of Dry Prong and Morgan Chance Durand of Polluk, both 21, died as a result of the crash.

An investigation with LSP revealed that Mabou was traveling south on La Hwy 492 in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle exited the road, causing both passengers to be thrown from the vehicle. LSP says both Mabou and Durand were unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LSP wants to remind all motorists not to drive impaired and to always wear your seat belt.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.