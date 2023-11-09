LA DOTD announces temporary bridge closure in Richland Parish

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that Hwy 132 in Richland Parish will be temporarily closed beginning on November 13 until further notice.

The closure is located approximately one mile west of Hwy 576 in Mangham. The bridge will be closed to replace the Little Creek Bridge related to an ongoing project to replace five bridges along Hwy 132 in Richland Parish.

Alternate routes will be available at Hwy 135, Hwy 15, and Hwy 425.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.