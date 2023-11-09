KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Warm Tonight, Rain Showers Tomorrow Night, Cooler for Friday

It was another toasty day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s. This was our last extremely warm day as an approaching front will start to bring clouds, then rain showers and cooler weather for the end of the week. The showers could be heavy at times and will likely start late Thursday across the ArkLaMiss. The wet weather will continue overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures will slowly fall Friday morning into the afternoon, going from the upper 50s to mid 50s. It will be breezy to windy as well. The weather will be dry and chilly for high school football. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will be in the low to upper 60s, with more sunshine by Sunday. The following week starts out dry and seasonal, with sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. Enjoy.

Tonight, clouds will slowly increase, turning the sky to partly cloudy. Temperatures will lower into the mid 60s, above normal for this time of year.

Thursday will start out dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will peak near 80s degrees during the afternoon. Late in the day, showers will move into the region.

Friday will start out with morning rain showers and temperatures in the upper 50s. By afternoon, it will be dry, chilly and breezy, with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Monday will be a sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 70s.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be a sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 70s.

